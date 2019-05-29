Deadly Budapest Boat Accident May Have Been a Hit-and-Run

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly released video footage of a deadly two-boat collision in Budapest last week that claimed the lives of at least seven South Koreans suggests it may have been a hit-and-run accident.An organization made up of local tourist boat operators released the seven-minute 22-second security camera footage on Saturday.In it, the “Viking Sigyn” is recorded hitting the smaller “Hableany” before reversing, pausing briefly, and then resuming its course.Viking Sigyn crew members can also be seen throwing two life vests towards the water. The Hableany, with 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew on board, sank seconds after the collision.The actions suggest the Viking Sigyn’s operators were aware of the collision and fuels speculation that it was a hit-a-run accident.The captain of the cruise ship, a 64-year-old Ukrainian identified as Yuriy C, was formally arrested on Saturday on charges of negligence and carelessness over the accident.