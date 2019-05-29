Menu Content

Forum on N. Korea to be Held at US Congress

Write: 2019-06-03 10:37:01Update: 2019-06-03 11:50:13

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Congressional group will hold a forum next week to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other North Korea-related policy issues.

Judy Chu, chairperson of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said that the congressional forum will be held next Wednesday. 

A representative from the Korean American Public Action Committee said Sunday that the forum reflects the interests of Korean Americans who are hoping for inter-Korean peace.

The forum will reportedly include discussions on the denuclearization of the peninsula, reunions of separated families and humanitarian aid for North Korea.
