Forum on N. Korea to be Held at US Congress

A U.S. Congressional group will hold a forum next week to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other North Korea-related policy issues.
Judy Chu, chairperson of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said that the congressional forum will be held next Wednesday.
A representative from the Korean American Public Action Committee said Sunday that the forum reflects the interests of Korean Americans who are hoping for inter-Korean peace.
The forum will reportedly include discussions on the denuclearization of the peninsula, reunions of separated families and humanitarian aid for North Korea.