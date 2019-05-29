Forum on N. Korea to be Held at US Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Congressional group will hold a forum next week to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other North Korea-related policy issues.Judy Chu, chairperson of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said that the congressional forum will be held next Wednesday.A representative from the Korean American Public Action Committee said Sunday that the forum reflects the interests of Korean Americans who are hoping for inter-Korean peace.The forum will reportedly include discussions on the denuclearization of the peninsula, reunions of separated families and humanitarian aid for North Korea.