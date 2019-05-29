Lee Jeong-eun Wins US Women's Open for First LPGA Title

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean rookie Lee Jeong-eun has captured her first LPGA title at the U.S. Women's Open, held this year at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.After nearly beating fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young at the LPGA Mediheal Championship last month, the 23-year-old Lee shot one-under-70 in the final round on Sunday, finishing six-under 278 for her first victory in just nine starts in 2019.Lee becomes the sixth South Korean to win on the LPGA tour this year, and the 16th South Korean woman to ever win a major, the most from any single country behind only the U.S.With the win, Lee earns one million U.S. dollars in prize money, the largest winner's check in tournament history.