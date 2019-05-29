US Defense Chief Says No Need to Resume Seoul-Washington Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Sunday it is not necessary to resume major military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea as diplomatic efforts remain ongoing with North Korea.Reuters reported that Shanahan made the remarks enroute to Seoul, where he met one-one-one with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Monday to discuss various security-related issues.The two countries have largely suspended joint drills since peace negotiations gained momentum last year in the wake of several inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits.Shanahan said it was his understanding that the Korean Peninsula has maintained the required military readiness despite the absence of major exercises, adding there would be more to say after meeting with his South Korean counterpart.The U.S. defense chief’s assessment comes at a time of stalled progress in denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang after their second summit broke off without an agreement in Hanoi in February.Since then, North Korea has intensified criticism against senior Trump administration officials and conducted multiple test launches of short-range missiles and other projectiles.