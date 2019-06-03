S. Korea to Cooperate with Hungary, Neighboring Countries in Search for Missing S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has vowed stronger cooperation not only with Hungary but its neighboring countries, including Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, in searching for the missing South Koreans in last week's fatal boat sinking.Kang presided over a meeting with disaster management officials in Seoul on Monday, following her return from Budapest, and said she will continue to urge Hungary to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the case in order to hold those responsible to account.The minister said her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, agreed not to give up hope until the last missing person is found while Interior Minister Sandor Pinter promised to mobilize all available resources for search efforts.Seoul will request Budapest to seek a court order to put a lien on the Swiss Viking Sigyn cruise ship for colliding with the Hableany tour boat and causing it to capsize in the Danube River last Wednesday, killing seven South Koreans and leaving 21 others missing.The move is part of preparations to seek damages and compensation from the cruise operator.