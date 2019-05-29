S. Korea, US Defense Ministers Discuss Alliance Issues in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan sat down for talks in Seoul on Monday and discussed pending issues concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The two officials shared views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, planned joint military exercises for the latter half of the year and the transfer of wartime operational control.In particular, Jeong and Shanahan are said to have discussed ways for the military to support diplomatic efforts to break the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.They also reviewed plans for the 19-2 Dong Maeng exercise between the allies, which will replace the command-post Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill, that will be conducted in August under the command of a South Korean general. The two sides will gauge Seoul's initial operational capabilities for OPCON transfer during the exercise.A day earlier, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the two officials held a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya about providing military support for diplomatic endeavors toward achieving the North’s complete denuclearization and establishing permanent peace in the region.