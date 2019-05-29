Prime Minister Orders Highest Level of Quarantine Readiness against ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has ordered government agencies to implement the highest level of quarantine readiness to prevent African swine fever(ASF) from making its way into South Korea.During a senior-level meeting on Monday, Lee said there is a high risk the virus, which was first reported in North Korea last week, could reach across the inter-Korean border and infect South Korean pig farms.ASF has spread quickly across China since it was first reported there last August, and has since infected pigs in some neighboring countries.Lee ordered the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to teleconference with local governments on a daily basis to monitor all developments.He also ordered the prompt completion of quarantine facilities and checkpoints in designated “special management areas” along the inter-Korean border.The prime minister also asked related agencies to review expanding such zones in the event it becomes necessary and conduct drills together with local farms to ensure there are no loopholes in quarantine preparations.In line with these efforts, the prime minster urged the Unification Ministry to reach out to North Korea and coordinate efforts to block ASF from spreading further.