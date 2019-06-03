Video Footage Shows Cruise Ship Backing Up After Deadly Collision on Danube

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Hungarian prosecution has arrested and questioned the skipper of the river cruiser Viking Sigyn over the weekend about his ship's collision with a smaller sightseeing boat on the Danube River. The crash left 28 people dead or missing, mostly South Korean tourists. The captain of the bigger ship is denying any responsibility, but a recently released video clip shows the ship backing up immediately after the collision before proceeding again.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the latest.Report:[Sound bite: Ferenc Rab - deputy spokesman, Hungarian chief prosecutor's office (Hungarian)]"Based on the prosecution office's request, the court ordered the arrest of the suspect."A Hungarian court on Saturday ordered the prosecution to keep the captain of the Viking Sigyn in custody for 30 days to investigate his ship's collision with a smaller tour boat on the Danube River.The sightseeing boat sank, killing at least seven South Koreans while 21 are still missing.Ferenc Rab, deputy spokesman of the Hungarian chief prosecutor's office, said there is a possibility the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain may be released on bail if he wears an electronic tracking device and stays in Budapest.[Sound bite: Ferenc Rab - deputy spokesman, Hungarian chief prosecutor's office (Hungarian)]"The court also ruled that as long as the suspect deposits 15 million forints (51-thousand-600 U.S. dollars), he can be released under penal supervision."The attorney for the skipper has claimed his client is innocent.[Sound bite: Dr. M. Toth Balazs - lawyer for the Ukrainian captain of Viking Sigyn (Hungarian)]"He still feels distraught over the number of victims that this accident has produced and he asked repeatedly to convey our condolences to members of the families of these victims."The prosecution has appealed the court's decision for bail, seeking to keep him in custody until the end of his trial. Another hearing for bail will be held this week.This comes as more evidence has emerged, shedding light on Wednesday's crash.A group of local tour boat operators released video footage showing the 135-meter long passenger cruiser ramming the smaller boat and then almost immediately backing up and idling for around 20 seconds.The 27-meter long Hableany, or Mermaid in English, sank about seven seconds after the collision, according to the Hungarian police.The operator of the sunken vessel told Korean media on Sunday that the accident occurred as the bigger cruise ship was passing by the smaller vessel without sending proper signals.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.