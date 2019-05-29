Defense Chiefs from S. Korea, US Discuss Denuclearization Efforts, OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs met in Seoul on Monday to seek ways to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea and to discuss a range of alliance issues, including preparations for wartime operational control transfer to Seoul.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said strategic defense communication between Seoul and Washington would be crucial in promoting dialogue on denuclearization and maintaining the allies' firm defense posture.The remarks came at the start of a meeting between Jeong and acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan in Seoul on Monday.Speaking with Shanahan for the second time in as many days, Jeong said defense officials from the two sides agree on the importance of a military backing of diplomatic efforts toward establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.The two allies have been striving to resume nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang that have been stalled since the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended without a deal in February.Visiting Seoul for the first time, Shanahan said Washington will maintain sanctions on North Korea until the North fulfills the responsibilities set forth by the international community.He also vowed to keep a close eye on any North Korean move that could threaten the allies' stability.Shanahan emphasized that Seoul and Washington, in cooperation with the international community, will not be satisfied until the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.The two defense chiefs also discussed a new combined command post exercise set for August, dubbed 19-2 Dong Maeng, that will replace the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills.The allies will conduct the new exercise to verify Seoul's initial operational capabilities regarding the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea.Following his bilateral meeting with minister Jeong, Shanahan is set to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.