Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.28%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 26-point-11 points or one-point-28 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-67-point-85.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-03 points, or point-15 percent, to close at 697-point-50.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened eight-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-182-point-one won.