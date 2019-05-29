S. Korean, Hungarian Divers to Start Underwater Search for Missing S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Hungary will begin an underwater search for the 19 South Koreans and two Hungarians missing after last week's deadly boat sinking in the Danube River.According to the South Korean response team dispatched to Budapest, two divers from each country will enter the water from a barge anchored at the site of the boat sinking Monday morning local time for an initial safety inspection of water conditions.An official from the response team said the divers will first check on the underwater situation before deciding whether to search the sunken vessel.The decision to dispatch divers before salvaging the sunken vessel was made upon request from the South Korean government.The Hungarian government reportedly plans to start salvaging the boat on Thursday if no progress is made from the divers' underwater search.