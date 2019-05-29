Moon Vows to Search for Missing Victims to the End

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to exert all efforts to the end in the search for the missing South Korean victims of a deadly tourist boat crash in Hungary.Chairing a meeting of his top aides Monday, Moon promised to mobilize all diplomatic channels and available logistical and human resources for the search operation and thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.He said it is heartbreaking to think of what the families of the victims must be going through and expressed condolences to all those affected, including those who lost their lives in the Danube River tragedy.He stressed that families must not be kept in the dark in regards to search operations and should be informed as quickly as possible.The president also asked related agencies to cooperate closely and do the best they can, and instructed his officials to update the media with confirmed facts in real time to prevent inaccurate reporting and public confusion.