Moon Repeats Call to Normalize Assembly, Pass Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that parliamentary affairs can be normalized before he departs for an overseas trip Sunday next week.In a meeting with his chief secretaries on Monday, the president reiterated the call to normalize the National Assembly and the swift passage of the supplementary budget bill.Since the government submitted the budget bill to parliament on April 25th, the president made this appeal a total of seven times.Moon said the public is worried that Assembly proceedings have yet to resume even as the month of June has begun.The president said plenary sessions to discuss pending bills were convened for just three days so far this year and not one bill related to public livelihood has been approved since April.He added that lawmakers will also be feeling the frustration and responsibility now that 40 days have passed since the extra budget was submitted for parliamentary approval.