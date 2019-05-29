Japan Reiterates Desire to Hold Summit with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has again expressed its intent to push for an unconditional summit with North Korea despite criticism from Pyongyang.In a regular press conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan will refrain from commenting on every single remark made by the North in reference to a North Korean state media report criticizing Tokyo.He noted that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed a desire to sit down with the North's leader Kim Jong-un in order to resolve North Korea's nuclear and missile problem and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the regime.Suga said the prime minister wants to meet Kim with no strings attached for a candid conversation, and stressed that Japan remains unchanged in the aim to push for a summit without any preconditions.