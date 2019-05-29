S. Korea, US to Appoint Korean 4-Star General to Head Allies' Command

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States have agreed to appoint a South Korean general to lead an envisioned command of their allied troops. During their meeting in Seoul, the U.S. defense chief also confirmed Washington will continue its maximum pressure campaign on North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan agreed on Monday to appoint a separate Korean four-star general to lead their envisioned future command of their alliance.The allies also agreed to relocate their command headquarters from Seoul to U.S. Forces Korea Camp Humphreys, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.A four-star U.S. general currently commands the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.During their talks, Defense Minister Jeong told his American counterpart that strategic defense communication between Seoul and Washington will be crucial in maintaining the allies' firm defense posture.Shanahan said Washington will maintain sanctions on Pyongyang until North Korea fulfills the responsibilities set forth by the international community.He also vowed to keep a close eye on any North Korean move that could threaten the allies' stability.Shanahan emphasized that Seoul and Washington, in cooperation with the international community, will not be satisfied until the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.The two defense chiefs also discussed a new combined command post exercise set for August, dubbed 19-2 Dong Maeng, that will replace the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills. The allies will conduct the new exercise to verify Seoul's initial operational capabilities regarding the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.