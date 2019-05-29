S. Korea, US Agree on Details of Future Alliance, Joint Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

An envisioned command of U.S.-South Korea forces will be led by a four-star South Korean general upon the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) currently scheduled for 2022.In their second meeting in as many months, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan unveiled the agreement in Seoul on Monday.Initially, the South Korean chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or the chief of the Ground Operations Command were considered as candidates who would also double as the commander of the future combined command.However, the two sides agreed that a four-star general, whose sole responsibility is leading the future command, would be more efficient as he would not be shackled by other official duties.The defense chiefs also agreed to relocate the Combined Forces Command(CFC) headquarters from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul to the U.S.' Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about an hour outside the capital city.Seoul’s Defense Ministry said the relocation will enhance the efficiency of CFC operations as well as the alliance’s joint defense posture.Jeong and Shanahan also decided to conduct a joint military exercise in the second half of the year on an adjusted scale that is responsive to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, and agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation to come up with concrete plans for the drill.During the new exercise, set to replace the larger-scale Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill, the two sides will test Seoul’s initial operational capability(IOC) to evaluate its readiness for the planned OPCON transfer.While sharing their assessments of the recent security situations of the Korean Peninsula, the ministers also reaffirmed commitments to back up the two countries’ diplomatic efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Shanahan stressed Washington's iron-clad alliance with South Korea, calling it a linchpin of peace and stability not only of the peninsula but also of Northeast Asia.