Former Police, Presidential Officials Referred to Trial for Election Law Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former police chiefs and presidential secretaries have been referred to trial on charges of election meddling during the previous Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday indicted Kang Shin-myung, former commissioner general of the National Police Agency, Lee Cheol-seong, another former commissioner general and two other ranking former police officials.They are accused of abusing their authority and violating the Public Official Election Act during the 2016 parliamentary elections.The prosecution also indicted four former presidential aides without physical detention on the same charges, including ex-senior secretary for political affairs Hyun Ki-hwan.These officials from the police and the top office stand accused of campaigning for pro-Park Geun-hye candidates in the 2016 general elections by utilizing police intelligence to gather election information and set up strategies.