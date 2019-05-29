N. Korean Media Informs Residents of How to Cope with Swine Fever

Photo : KBS News

North Korean media is instructing the public about concrete measures they can take to prevent the spread of African swine fever(ASF), including how to dispose of infected animals, following confirmation of an outbreak of the animal epidemic in the country.The Minju Choson, a newspaper of the North Korean Cabinet, posted an article on its Web site on Sunday, urging people to have “deep interest” in quarantine measures against the swine fever by related authorities and pig farms.The head of a North Korean agricultural institute contributed the article that emphasized there is no known treatment or vaccine for ASF.It also called for swift diagnosis of the highly contagious disease and thorough quarantine measures, and listed possible symptoms infected pigs may display such as fever, lethargy and bleeding.