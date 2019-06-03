S. Korea, Hungary Deploy Search Divers into Danube River

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Hungary have jointly deployed divers into the Danube River in Budapest to prepare for an imminent search inside the ill-fated tour boat that capsized with dozens of South Koreans.Four divers, two from each side, entered the water around 9 a.m. local time using a ladder drawn from a barge at the accident site. It is the first time South Korean divers were dispatched into the river since search and rescue operations began following last Wednesday’s sinking.Underwater operations had been impeded by strong, fast currents, which have been slowing since Saturday.The actual search inside the boat may be launched later in the day if it's judged that conditions are right, but the Hungarian authorities are also considering salvaging the boat on Thursday for inspection.Seven South Koreans died and 19 others remain missing in the accident along with two Hungarian crew members who were also on the boat.