Pres. Office Promises Solutions to Illegal Testing of Working Dogs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will seek to toughen animal protection laws to prevent illegal testing on working dogs.Park Young-bum, presidential secretary on agricultural and fisheries affairs, announced the plan on Monday in response to an online petition urging the government to save two former detection dogs currently being used as test animals at Seoul National University.Created by a local animal rights group, the petition claimed the two sniffer dogs, which worked at the quarantine center of Incheon International Airport, were sent to a lab of SNU’s College of Veterinary Medicine last year.The petitioners claimed it is against the animal protection law to test animals that once served the nation.According to the top office, although testing such mission animals is banned in principle, exceptions can be made if it is judged by a related state ethics committee to be necessary for treatment or some research purposes.Park said, however, an internal investigation at SNU revealed the researchers in question conducted tests on the dogs without approval from the ethics committee. He called for patience, saying a prosecution investigation into the matter is under way.