Two More Victims of Hungary Boat Collision Found

Divers on Monday recovered the bodies of two more victims who were on a tour boat that collided with a cruise ship and sank in the Danube River in Budapest last week.South Korean emergency responders said divers found a body presumed to be of a Korean woman from the accident site on Monday morning.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that another body was found 132 kilometers from the accident site, confirmed to be that of a South Korean man in his 60s.As Hungarian police work to positively identify the presumed woman's body, they have confirmed eight deaths after the sinking.Last Wednesday, a sightseeing boat was struck by a larger cruise ship in the Danube River and sank within seconds. Eighteen of the 33 South Koreans aboard remain unaccounted for, along with two Hungarian crew members.