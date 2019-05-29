Two More Victims of Hungary Boat Collision Found

Divers on Monday recovered the bodies of two more victims who were on a tour boat that collided with a cruise ship and sank in the Danube River in Budapest last week.
South Korean emergency responders said divers found a body presumed to be of a Korean woman from the accident site on Monday morning.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that another body was found 132 kilometers from the accident site, confirmed to be that of a South Korean man in his 60s.
As Hungarian police work to positively identify the presumed woman's body, they have confirmed eight deaths after the sinking.
Last Wednesday, a sightseeing boat was struck by a larger cruise ship in the Danube River and sank within seconds. Eighteen of the 33 South Koreans aboard remain unaccounted for, along with two Hungarian crew members.