N. Korean Leader's Sister Featured in State Media After 52-day Absence

Photo : YONHAP News

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made her first confirmed public appearance for the first time in 52 days on Monday, dispelling rumors of a possible falling out between the two.North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim Yo-jong attended a gymnastics event with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang, and carried a photo of the two seated near one another.It’s the first time Kim Yo-jong has been pictured in state media since she appeared at the North's Supreme People's Assembly meeting in April.Kim’s reemergence on KCNA comes amidst rumors that she had fallen out of the North Korean leader’s favor following the collapse of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, which she reportedly helped orchestrate.It’s the second time in as many days that North Korean state media has featured a senior official rumored to have been disciplined or purged.On Monday, former nuclear envoy Kim Yong-chol was pictured with Kim Jong-un following a South Korean media report that he had been sentenced to hard labor.