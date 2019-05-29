S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Stays Below 1% for 5th Straight Month

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's consumer prices remained stable in May, posting growth below one percent for the fifth straight month.According to data from Statistics Korea released on Tuesday, consumer prices increased point-seven percent in May on-year, due in part to increased fuel and agricultural prices.Consumer price growth has not exceeded one percent for five consecutive months, the longest such streak since a ten month period from February to November in 2015.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products gained one-point-two percent last month from a year earlier.Prices of industrial goods rose point-three percent last month, while service charges increased point-eight percent in May to post the lowest growth since December 1999.