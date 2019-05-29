Ryu Hyun-jin Named NL Pitcher of the Month for May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May by Major League Baseball(MLB).The MLB on Monday selected the Dodgers' 31-year-old starter for the National League honor, while White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito got the nod in the American League.It's the first time Ryu has earned the distinction in his career, and he is only the second South Korean to ever do so, following ex-Dodger Park Chan-ho in July 1998.Ryu was previously named the National League Pitcher of the Week for May sixth through 12th.In six starts last month he earned five wins and a no-decision, while posting a major league-best point-59 ERA.Ryu, who signed a one-year qualifying offer with Los Angeles earlier this year, is now 8-1 overall with a one-point-48 ERA, the best of any pitcher so far this season.