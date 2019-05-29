S. Korean General to Lead Joint Drill to Assess Readiness for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean general will command a joint drill with the U.S. in August to evaluate Seoul's readiness to take over wartime operational control(OPCON) of its troops.A Seoul official said on Tuesday that General Park Han-ki, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will direct the joint exercise.U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams will act as vice commander for the drill, designed to gauge Seoul's initial operational capability for the OPCON transfer.The announcement comes after South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan met in Seoul on Monday and agreed that a South Korean general would lead an envisioned future command of South Korean and U.S. troops.