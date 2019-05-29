S. Korea's Per Capita Income Topped $30,000 in 2017

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's per capita income surpassed 30-thousand U.S. dollars a year earlier than previously assessed, following a revision of the benchmark year.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Tuesday that both gross national income(GNI) per capita as well as the gross domestic product(GDP) growth rate were raised as a result of the revision of the benchmark year to 2015 from 2010.As a result of the revision, South Korea's GNI per capita surpassed the 30-thousand dollar threshold in 2017.GNI per capita for 2018 was raised to 33-thousand-434 dollars from the 31-thousand-349 dollars, says the BOK.According to the central bank’s revised benchmark data, annual real GDP growth from 2001 to 2018 averaged three-point-nine percent, point-two percentage point higher than the previous estimate.The GDP growth rate for 2018 was unchanged at two-point-seven percent, however.South Korea, like most countries, regularly revises its benchmark reference year to better reflect changes in the structure of the economy.