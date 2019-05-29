Seoul Court Sentences Internet Cafe Murderer to 30 Yrs. in Prison

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court has handed down a long-term jail sentence to Kim Seong-soo for the murder of a part-time employee at an Internet cafe last October, rejecting the prosecution’s request for the death penalty.The Seoul Southern District Court on Tuesday sentenced Kim to 30 years behind bars and an additional ten years of monitoring through a location-tracking device attached to his body.The court said that although Kim appeared repentant during the trial, had no previous convictions and suffered from anxiety due to domestic violence, the extreme cruelty of the crime and the shock and terror it inflicted on society made a harsh sentence unavoidable.In seeking the death penalty, prosecutors argued that the murder was premeditated and that Kim had shown no remorse after brutally stabbing the victim dozens of times following an apparent argument.Prosecutors had also sought a one-and-a-half year prison sentence for Kim’s brother for assaulting the victim, however the court cleared him of the charge.