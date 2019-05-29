Ex-Vice Justice Minister Arrested and Indicted for Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui was arrested and indicted on Tuesday for accepting bribes and sexual favors from a real estate developer.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office says Kim received bribes worth some 170 million won from developer Yoon Jung-cheon, as well as sexual services in return for business favors.Kim briefly held the number two post at the Ministry of Justice in 2013 but soon resigned after a video clip was released in which Kim is allegedly seen among a large group of men and women engaged in an orgy at Yoon's villa.Kim was cleared of charges due to lack of evidence, but a special investigation team was launched in March following a recommendation by a panel under the Justice Ministry.Regarding previous allegations that Kim sexually assaulted a woman, prosecutors concluded that there is no evidence to support the claim. However, they said another woman has filed a new sexual assault claim against him.There were further suspicions that high-profile figures may have influenced the prosecution to be lenient on Kim during past investigations, but the special investigation team concluded that no such evidence exists.