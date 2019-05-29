IOC Welcomes N. Korea's Intent to Field Unified Teams at 2020 Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee(IOC) has welcomed North Korean Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u’s comment that Pyongyang remains committed to fielding united teams with South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.Radio Free Asia reported on Tuesday that the IOC said it is glad that dialogue between the two Koreas’ respective national Olympic committees appeared to be gaining momentum.The organization said that it had spoken directly with the two Koreas regarding the united Olympic teams.Appearing on Chinese television last Tuesday, Won reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to the 2020 Olympics, saying a unified team is in line with what the people of the two Koreas want and upholds the spirit of the games.Won and his South Korean counterpart Roh Tae-kang held talks last November and December, during which they agreed to field unified teams in four sports -- women's basketball, women's field hockey, rowing and judo -- in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.The two sides also agreed to participate together in the Olympics opening ceremony.