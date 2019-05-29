Seoul City Pushing to Launch International Body to Tackle Fine Dust Problems

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is pushing to launch an international organization to tackle issues related to fine dust by expanding an existing regional cooperation mechanism.The city government said on Tuesday that it plans to expand the membership and functions of East Asia Clean Air Cities(EACAC), which currently involves ten cities in four countries in Northeast Asia, to upgrade it to an international body by 2020.While the current EACAC launched at the Northeast Asia Forum on Air Quality Improvement in Seoul in May 2016 focuses on fine dust-related education and research, member cities at the new body will share policies and technologies through regular meetings.The Seoul city government will first send out a letter outlining its blueprint for the international body to cities that attended this year's air quality forum held in Seoul last month.After a year of accepting applications, the inaugural assembly of the new body is scheduled to be held at next year's forum in May 2020.