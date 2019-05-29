Pres. Office Proposes One-on-One, Multilateral Meetings with Opposition

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A day after President Moon Jae-in called on rival parties to normalize the National Assembly in order to handle a number of pending bills, including the government's extra budget, a political aide has revealed that the top office proposed a one-on-one meeting with the leader of the main opposition party.Choi You Sun has this report.Report: Senior presidential political secretary Kang Gi-jung told reporters on Tuesday that the top office proposed a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) leader Hwang Kyo-ahn.The one-on-one meeting was suggested for Friday before the president travels to Northern Europe, coinciding with proposed multilateral talks the same day between the president and the leaders of the ruling and four opposition parties.The presidential office also suggested to the LKP working-level talks to decide on the agenda for the envisioned meeting with Hwang.The announcement comes a day after President Moon urged rival parties to end a prolonged parliamentary deadlock to address pending legislation , including a supplementary budget bill that has been awaiting approval since April.According to a senior presidential official, the LKP countered the top office’s proposal with one of its own. In addition to the one-on-one, the main opposition requested Moon meet with just the leaders of the three major political parties.The presidential office rejected the idea, saying the leaders of all five parties should attend.In response, Hwang reiterated on Tuesday that he wants to meet one-on-one with the president, but is willing to accept a three-party multilateral meeting with him followed by a one-on-one, saying it would be meaningless and unproductive to have all party leaders present.Hwang said that if he does meet one-on-one with the president, he will suggest ways to help the South Korean people overcome daily hardships, the details of which he learned about during a recent tour of the country.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.