Identity of Body Found Near Sunken Vessel Confirmed to Be Missing Passenger

The identity of a body found on Monday at the site of last week's tour boat sinking on the Danube River has been confirmed as one of the missing South Korean passengers.According to a South Korean response team on the ground in Budapest on Tuesday, the body belonged to a South Korean woman in her 50s and was found near the stern of the sunken vessel.After rescue divers located the woman's body early Monday, South Korean rescue workers were dispatched and recovered the body in an one-hour long operation.Another body discovered more than 100 kilometers away from the accident site was also identified as a missing South Korean passenger, raising the number of South Koreans confirmed killed in the boat sinking to nine, and reducing the number of missing to 17.Two Hungarians on board the ship also remain unaccounted for.