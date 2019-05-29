Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-88 point, or point-04 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-66-point-97.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-03 points, or point-72 percent, to close at 702-point-53.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-182-point-8 won.