Chinese Official: Talks Continue on Xi's Possible Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese Foreign Ministry official said that Beijing continues to discuss with Seoul a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping.The official was speaking on May 28th to members of a South Korean Foreign Ministry press corps visiting China as part of a journalist exchange program.The official said there are no concrete plans yet regarding the president's Seoul trip but that the Foreign Ministry is actively looking into the possibility and also consulting with the South Korean embassy in Beijing.He added talks also continue to arrange a visit to North Korea by Xi but that it's premature to speak of any detailed timeline.The official said if travel plans to the North are determined, they will be announced before the trip takes place.