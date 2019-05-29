Foreign Minister Kang to Meet Hungarian Counterpart Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet her Hungarian counterpart once again when she attends a meeting between South Korea and a regional bloc in Eastern Europe this week.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said in a regular media briefing on Tuesday that Kang will visit Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava, for two days from Thursday to participate in a foreign ministers’ meeting of South Korea and the Visegrad Four nations comprised of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.During the multilateral meeting, Kang is expected to speak with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and reiterate Seoul’s request for his country's cooperation in searching for the missing South Koreans in last week's fatal boat sinking on the Danube River in Budapest.Kang met with Szijjarto and Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter last Friday during her visit to Budapest and asked them to cooperate on a search and rescue mission for the victims of the sinking.