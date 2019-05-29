Unification Minister: N. Korea-US Talks Need to Resume

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister says progress should be made in North Korea-U.S. relations in order to move forward efforts for peace and joint prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking to foreign correspondents in Seoul on Tuesday, Kim Yeon-chul stressed the need to swiftly resume the stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.He said Seoul is doing its best to foster the ideal conditions for resuming dialogue between the two sides through its efforts to engage Pyongyang.He said Seoul is monitoring related situations closely and making steady preparations so it does not miss the opportunity to realize a peace economy on the Korean Peninsula, resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and bring lasting peace to the region.The minister also mentioned a joint project to connect and refurbish railways and roads on both sides of the border, saying it will be one of the earliest and most active inter-Korean projects to be pursued once inter-Korean relations are restored.He said he expected the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tour program will also be normalized quickly once the right conditions are met.