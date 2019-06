Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to establish a hiking trail that runs from the east to the west along the region south of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) by 2022.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Tuesday it's launching the four-year project that will see the trail stretch over 500 kilometers from Gangwha Island in Incheon to Goseong County in Gangwon Province.The ministry plans to inject 28-point-six billion won for the East-West DMZ Peace Trails project.