Moon: S. Korea Proves Its Worth by Rewarding Those who Served with Merit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the importance of proper compensation and respect for those whose service to South Korea deserves merit, saying it will enhance the dignity and value of not only the respective individuals but the country as a whole.Moon made the remark at the presidential office on Tuesday as he met with those recognized for their service to South Korea and their families. He said issues regarding patriots and veterans are in effect national security issues, adding it boosts national unity.The president provided examples of people deserving such recognition, mentioning independence fighters during Japan’s colonial rule and South Korean soldiers who defended the nation during the Korean War.He said younger South Korean generations took cues from them and helped the country's democratic and economic development.While expressing respect for their sacrifices and commitment and consoling the bereaved families, Moon also outlined the policies his administration has implemented and its plans to increase state benefits for them.