Three More Bodies Recovered from Budapest Boat Collision

Photo : YONHAP News

Three more bodies have been recovered from the Danube River in Hungary following a deadly two-boat collision in the downtown Budapest portion there last week.According to a South Korean response team on the ground in the capital city, the body of a South Korean man in his 60s was found 55 kilometers downstream from the accident site at around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday.The search team recovered another body of a man near the downed vessel an hour and a half later, who was later confirmed to be that of a South Korean in his 20s.A helicopter search later in the day found a body 50 kilometers from the accident site, also confirmed to be that of a South Korean man in his 20s.Two more South Korean victims were found the previous day, bringing the confirmed death toll from last week’s deadly boat sinking to 12, with 14 still missing. Two Hungarian crew members aboard the ship also remain unaccounted for.As search and recovery efforts continue for the victims of the accident, authorities will begin on Thursday to salvage the sunken vessel which went down with 33 South Koreans on board last week.