S. Korea Beats Japan 1-0 to Reach FIFA U-20 Quarterfinals

South Korea defeated Japan 1-0 on Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.Forward Oh Se-hun scored for the second time in the tournament with an 84th minute header at Lublin Stadium in Lublin, Poland in what proved to be the decisive goal.The win leaves South Korea as the only remaining team from Asia left in the tournament, and marks the first time the Taeguk Warriors have reached the final eight since 2013.South Korea will look to advance past the quarterfinals for the first time since 1983. They must get through Senegal first, which upset Nigeria in the round of 16.The match will be held in Bielsko-Biala in southern Poland at 3:30 a.m. Sunday Korea time.