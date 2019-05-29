Guard Post on Inter-Korean Border Becomes Registered Cultural Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

The first South Korean guard post(GP) installed along the inter-Korean border after the Korean War armistice agreement of 1953 is now a cultural heritage.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Wednesday that the GP in Goseong, Gangwon Province was designated as a national cultural property.The move came after the administration issued advance notice of the registration for the GP in April.The guard post was initially set to be removed in accordance with an inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19th of last year, however, a decision was made to preserve it in consideration of its historical significance.It marks the first time a GP has been registered as a cultural heritage site, joining other Korean War-related cultural properties like the Cheorwon Korean Workers' Party Headquarters and a steam locomotive that used to run north and south across the Korean Peninsula before it was divided.