Food, Drug Safety Minister Apologizes for Invossa Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Food and Drug Safety Lee Eui-kyung has issued an apology for recent controversy surrounding the gene therapy drug Invossa.Speaking at a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, Lee apologized for the confusion and concern that resulted from the mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient used in the drug manufactured by Kolon Life Science.She said the government failed to be thorough when it approved the pharmaceutical. She added that the ministry would devise new safety measures to protect consumers and ensure a similar incident does not occur again.The ministry plans to track for 15 years all the patients who took Invossa and proactively respond to any ill side effects that may arise.Invossa, marketed to treat osteoarthritis, was used by three-thousand-707 patients since it was approved for sale in the domestic market in 2017.Last week, the ministry canceled the license for the drug, and also decided to pursue criminal charges against Kolon Life Science.