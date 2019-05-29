S. Korea Beats Japan to Advance to U-20 World Cup Quarterfinals

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea defeated Japan 1-0 on Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Forward Oh Se-hun scored for the second time in the tournament with an 84th minute header at Lublin Stadium in Lublin, Poland in what proved to be the decisive goal.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report:[Nat sound: S. Korea vs. Japan FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal (June 4/Lublin, Poland)]The South Korean team has made it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, beating Japan one nil.This is the farthest the team has ascended in the tournament since 2013.Throughout the first half, the two rivals seemed an equal match for one another, as Japan won the possession battle while South Korea’s smothering defense kept them from doing much with the ball.[Nat sound: S. Korea vs. Japan FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal (June 4/Lublin, Poland)]Five minutes into the second half, however, Japan’s offense seemed to kick into gear.Taking advantage of a rebounded shot on goal from his Japanese teammate, Yuta Goke delivered a strike to the back of the net to take the lead. But a video review erased the score as Goke’s shot was ruled offside.It wasn’t until the 84th minute that South Korea answered with a goal of its own, and this time it counted.[Nat sound: Oh Se-hun goal (84th minute) / S. Korea vs. Japan FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal]Forward Oh Se-hun capitalized on a cross from Choi Jun, delivering a header in the final minutes of the match to secure victory for the Taeguk Warriors, who hung on despite a furious effort from Japan to equalize the score.Oh thanked Korean football fans after the match.[Sound bite: Forward Oh Se-hun - S. Korean Nat'l Football Team (Korean)]"Especially because it was a match against Japan, we prepared a lot for it. I am happy that we won since we prepared so much. I would like to thank Koreans for their support."The win leaves South Korea as the only remaining team from Asia left in the tournament. South Korea is looking to advance past the quarterfinals for the first time since 1983.To do so, they must get through Senegal, which upset Nigeria in the round of 16. The match will be held in Bielsko-Biala in southern Poland at 3:30 a.m. Sunday Korea time.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.