Presidential Office to Review Procural Request for US Documents on Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will review a request by the May 18 Memorial Foundation to secure confidential information from the U.S. regarding the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.The foundation, along with bereaved families of those lost in the pro-democracy demonstration, sent the request to the presidential office on Tuesday.They claim that U.S. information would serve a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind the then military dictatorship's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators, as domestic evidence and accounts are largely distorted or fabricated.A presidential official said the top office will consult the matter with the Foreign Ministry, adding that there is no reason not to make the request to the U.S.Documents sought by the foundation include exchanges between the State Department and the U.S. embassy in Seoul, along with documentation held by the CIA and the White House.Calls to procure the information grew after a former U.S. intelligence agent named Kim Yong-jang recently claimed that ex-President Chun Doo-hwan personally ordered soldiers to fire at demonstrators during the protest.