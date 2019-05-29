Top Office Rejects Proposal for Moon to Meet Only Leaders of 3 Key Parties

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has reiterated it cannot accept a request by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) that President Moon Jae-in hold a meeting with just the leaders of the three major political parties instead of five parties.A senior official relayed the stance to reporters on Wednesday, explaining that the top office has met the LKP’s demand for its chairman, Hwang Kyo-ahn, to hold one-on-one talks with the president as well as its request to expand the topics that will be discussed during the party leaders meeting.The official said they will wait for the LKP to issue a positive response to the presidential office’s proposal to hold the Moon-Hwang talks and Moon’s meeting with five party leaders on Friday.The LKP has refused the idea of a meeting between the president and five party leaders, claiming that it would be meaningless and unproductive.