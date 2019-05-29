Moon Attends Unveiling Ceremony for S. Korea's First Hydrogen Bus

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday for South Korea's first hydrogen-powered city bus, in a bid to reaffirm support for the development of hydrogen vehicles, considered one of the country's most promising industries.Moon boarded the new hydrogen-fueled city bus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province for a quick spin, marking his third ride in such a vehicle since taking office.The bus is set to begin operations in Changwon on Thursday. A total of 35 hydrogen city buses are expected to launch operations in seven cities around the country this year.Moon also visited a container-type charging station for hydrogen vehicles in the city, the first to be built as part of the government's research and development project.Speaking earlier at an event marking World Environment Day, Moon vowed to reduce annual fine dust emissions by 30 percent from the amount recorded in 2016 within three years.Referring to his administration's initiatives to tackle fine dust, Moon urged the National Assembly to swiftly approve the government's extra budget, which includes funds to enforce fine dust policies.