Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.10%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-14 points or point-10 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-69-point-11.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-22 points, or point-74 percent, to close at 707-point-75.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-six won.