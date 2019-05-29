Economy
KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.10%
Write: 2019-06-05 15:58:11 / Update: 2019-06-05 16:40:33
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained two-point-14 points or point-10 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-69-point-11.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-22 points, or point-74 percent, to close at 707-point-75.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-six won.
Editor's Pick