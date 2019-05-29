S. Korea Develops New Antiaircraft Gun

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s military procurement agency says the country has successfully developed a new type of antiaircraft gun.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) announced on Wednesday that the 30-millimeter wheel-type antiaircraft gun has met all military requirements.The agency expects the new weapon system will significantly enhance the military's antiaircraft mission capabilities.Co-developed by Hanwha Defense Co. and Hanwha Systems since June of 2015 at a cost of 55 billion won, the new weapon has a range one-point-six times longer than conventional Vulcan antiaircraft guns.The gun can be mounted on a wheeled vehicle and also provide greater mobility, requiring less personnel to operate than existing antiaircraft guns.