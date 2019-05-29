S. Korea Designates 14 Special Zones to Prevent ASF Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has designated four more cities as special management zones for African swine fever(ASF) as part of efforts to prevent the deadly animal epidemic from entering the county.The government made the decision in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at the government complex in Sejong City on Wednesday.Four cities in Gyeonggi Province --- Goyang, Yangju, Pocheon and Dongducheon --- were added to a list of ten other cities and counties designated last week as special zones to contain ASF’s quick spread if an outbreak is confirmed.The special management zones will be equipped with situation rooms, control outposts and fumigation facilities. Pigs bred at farms within the zones will also receive serum tests to confirm possible infections.