S. Korea to Adjust Worldwide Travel Alert System

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry plans to readjust its travel alert system amid criticism that it does not accurately describe the situations it claims to.The ministry said on Wednesday that all previously issued foreign travel alerts will be reviewed and that adjustments and changes will be complete this month.The ministry also plans to work with other related ministries and come up with comprehensive measures to enhance the safety of South Koreans traveling overseas.One new measure being considered is on-site safety inspections of major tourist spots by South Korean embassy staff in cooperation with travel agencies.The efficacy of the current travel alert system was put to question after a South Korean woman was abducted by an Islamist militant groups in the West African border region between Burkina Faso and Benin, for which Seoul had only issued its second-lowest travel alert.She along with three other hostages were rescued by French military forces last month.